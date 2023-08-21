Paris Seine River swimming event cancelled again due to water pollution

Another swimming event planned in the Seine River in Paris has been canceled due to pollution.

An announcement from the Olympic Committee stated that the analysis results of the water taken from the river, which is undergoing cleaning efforts, showed that the water is not suitable for swimming.

As a result, the swimming event scheduled for today in the river has been canceled. The statement noted that this is the third time in two weeks that swimming competitions in the river had to be canceled due to poor water quality.

Yesterday, another swimming event was also canceled due to the unsuitable water quality in the river. As preparations are underway to make the Seine River swimmable for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, trial swimming events are being organized.

Some of these events have been previously canceled for the same reason.

SWIMMING IN THE RIVER HAS BEEN BANNED SINCE 1923

Swimming activities in the Seine River have been prohibited since 1923 due to pollution caused by sewage water.

Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, promised to clean the river and make it ready for international swimming events by 2025.

French President Emmanuel Macron also emphasized this commitment in March, announcing that they aimed to make the Seine and Marne rivers swimmable for the 2024 Paris Olympics.