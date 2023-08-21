Italy issues red alert for 17 cities as another heat wave expected from Wednesday

A tourist cools off at a fountain in Rome's Piazza di Spagna, as the African anticyclone is rising temperatures again all over Italy, starting a new heat wave. (AP Photo)

The Italian Health Ministry issued a red alert for 17 cities as another heat wave is expected to hit most of the country beginning Wednesday, said local media reported on Monday.

The Italian people, even the young and healthy, are advised to stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time, the state-run ANSA news agency reported, citing a ministry statement that issued precautionary measures to stay safe during the heat wave.

The red-flagged cities include major metropolitan areas such as Rome, Bologna, Florence, Rome, and Turin.

This will be the country's third major heat wave since mid-July.