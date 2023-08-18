Majority of Germans against supplying cruise missiles to Ukraine

More than half of Germans are against delivering Taurus missiles to Ukraine, a new poll revealed on Friday.

The poll by public broadcaster ARD found 52% of the Germans oppose supplying cruise missiles to Ukraine as they can be used to attack targets in Russia.

Some 36% spoke in favor of delivering the Taurus missiles, which are jointly produced by Germany and Sweden, and have a range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles).

Despite growing pressure from Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been cautious so far about delivering Taurus missiles, fearing that this could make Germany a party to the conflict with Russia.

Der Spiegel weekly reported last week that the government is weighing several options, and may agree to send Taurus missiles after some technical modifications, to ensure that missiles will not be used to attack Russian territory.















