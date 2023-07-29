 Contact Us
Young Muslim saves 17 people, including a baby, from fire in France

Published July 29,2023
A young French Muslim who risked his life by entering a burning building to rescue 17 people, including a baby, is now being hailed as a hero.

According to France Bleu radio, a fire broke out on Friday in a two-story building in Romans-sur-Isere in southeastern France.

Izzeddin Hamdi, a baker who was in the area for his job, rushed into the building and managed to save 17 people from the fire, including a baby, before firefighters arrived.

Despite the flames and smoke, he entered the building through the window using a ladder.

With Hamdi praised as a hero in the neighborhood and on social media, numerous Twitter users said he is deserving of a Legion of Honor, France's highest order of merit.

Baptiste Devis, one of the firefighters who battled the blaze, said when his crew arrived at the burning building there were already flames 5-6 meters (16-20 feet) high.