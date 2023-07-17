Evacuations ordered as firefighters battle 2 large wildfires in Greece

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning in Saronida, near Athens, Greece, July 17, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

Residents have been asked to evacuate their homes as two wildfires burned houses and cars in the west and southeast of the Greek capital Athens on Monday, the fire brigade service said.

The first fire began in the Neos Kouvaras village of the East Attica region and spread quickly due to the strong winds of up to 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) per hour.

Residents of Lagonissi, Saronida and Anavyssos towns were alerted via the 112 emergency number to evacuate, said Yiannis Artopios, the fire brigade spokesperson.

According to the fire brigade, the fire engulfed 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) of land in just two hours.

Some 210 firefighters with 68 vehicles, 7 aircraft and 6 helicopters are currently in the region battling the blaze.

Romanian firefighting forces are also assisting in the efforts to control the fire.

Police said that they have closed several main avenues.

The second wildfire erupted near the seaside resort of Loutraki, about around 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Athens, the fire department said.

Several settlements there have been evacuated.

Some 59 firemen with 19 fire engines and seven planes are battling to contain the blaze while police have shut down parts of the Athens-Corinth highway.

Greece just got its first heat wave while a new heat wave is forecasted to hit the country later this week.