Elisabeth Borne confirmed as French Prime Minister - Elysee source

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne speak together as they arrive to a dinner held at the Louvre in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed Elisabeth Borne in her role as prime minister, a source at the president's office said on Monday. "To ensure stability and in-depth work, the President has decided to maintain the Prime Minister," the source said.

The President will also "by the end of the week" provide clues about his plans for the coming months, the source said.

The news comes amid recurring rumors of a possible government reshuffle following several days of nationwide riots after the police killing of a teen presented President Emmanuel Macron with one of the biggest crises of his leadership.

It also comes after July 14, the deadline Macron has given himself to relaunch his tumultuous five-year term and heal tensions within France stemming from opposition to his reform raising retirement age by two years to 64.




























