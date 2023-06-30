French parliament approves bill requiring parental consent for minors to use social media

France passed a bill on Thursday that requires minors below the age of 15 to obtain parental consent to use social media platforms.

The bill unanimously passed in the Senate.

Social media platforms will need to use a system to verify the age of users and whether minors have permission from their parents.

Platforms that do not comply with the rules can be fined up to 1% of their worldwide turnover.

Parents will be able to request platforms to suspend the social media accounts of their children.

The law is required to be published in the Official Gazette to enter into force.

















