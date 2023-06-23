Germany passes immigration reform bill in bid to attract skilled workers

The German parliament on Friday approved a new immigration law in a bid to attract skilled workers.

The coalition of Social Democrats SPD, Greens and the liberal from the FDP wants to attract more workers from non-EU countries to alleviate the shortage of skills and labor in Germany.

The bill received 388 yes votes, while 234 lawmakers voted against and 31 abstained.

One of the new features in the bill is the so-called "opportunity card" for immigrants based on a points system. The criteria for which points are awarded include language skills, professional experience, age and connection to Germany.

In the future, foreign IT specialists will also be allowed to come to Germany without a university degree, provided they can prove that they have certain qualifications.

It is also to become easier for asylum seekers who entered the country before March 29, 2023, who are in qualified employment or have it in prospect.

In addition, the government wants to strengthen the possibility of coming to Germany for vocational training or studies in order to stay permanently.

This is to be done, for example, by allowing foreign students to work as student trainees in this country in order to earn a living.

However, the central element of skilled labor immigration is to keep the EU Blue Card, which has been established in Germany since 2012.

It is a residence permit for people from non-EU countries who have completed a university degree.

Here, however, the previously applicable salary thresholds for taking up a job in Germany are to be lowered significantly from €58,400 ($63,502) gross annually to €43,800 ($47,626).

After the law was passed in parliament, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized that with the skilled worker reform, Germany was creating the conditions to attract the best workers from abroad to Germany.

The SPD politician spoke of the "most modern immigration law in the world." She said that making it easier for workers to immigrate would secure prosperity in Germany.

Sharp objections came from the largest opposition party, the conservative CDU. During the debate in the Bundestag, the deputy leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Andrea Lindholz, said: "It does say skilled labor immigration. But it's mainly immigration of low-skilled workers from all over the world and a new right to stay for those who have to leave the country."