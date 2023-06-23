Dutch to shut taps at quake-hit gas field in October

The Netherlands said Friday it will close the taps at Europe's largest gas field on October 1 after years of earthquakes, despite global energy worries sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Residents living near the massive Groningen site have complained for more than two decades of being terrorised by quakes which have been directly attributed to drilling operations.

Gas wells at the Groningen field, which opened in 1963, will remain open for a further year in case of an extremely cold winter, but will then be shut for good in October 2024.

"We are really turning off the tap," said Hans Vijlbrief, the Dutch minister for extractive industries.

Vijlbrief said in a statement that it was "an important moment after decades of gas extraction and especially the consequences of that gas extraction for Groningen residents.

"The problems of Groningen residents have not yet been solved and unfortunately the earthquakes will continue for years to come, but the source of all misery will be closed from October."

Although gas extraction from the field has been almost cut to zero over the last few years, the Dutch government kept the site operational due global energy uncertainties prompted largely by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.