According to reports published in the French press, a demonstration took place in Lyon last night by those opposing the abolition of the environmentalist community "Soulevement de la Terre."

During the demonstration, unfortunate incidents occurred where some individuals set garbage bins on fire and vandalized the windows of bus stops. These actions resulted in damages to public property.

Regrettably, the clashes between the opposing demonstrators led to injuries, with four people reported as injured.

In response to the situation, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin presented a decision to terminate "Soulevement de la Terre" to the Council of Ministers yesterday. This decision suggests that the government aims to disband the environmentalist community, considering the developments surrounding the group.

It is important to note that such actions do not reflect the broader environmentalist movement as a whole. Peaceful demonstrations and dialogue remain essential for addressing environmental concerns and fostering sustainable practices. The decision to terminate the community should be viewed within the context of specific circumstances and governmental considerations.





