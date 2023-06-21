Several people injured in massive central Paris gas blast

At least 16 people, including seven in serious condition, were injured in a massive explosion that rocked central Paris on Wednesday evening, local media reported.

Army troops, police, some 230 firefighters and other emergency services rushed to the scene in the Fifth Arrondissement, according to broadcaster BFMTV, which added that numerous people remain under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Paris Deputy Mayor Edouard Civel said the incident may have been caused by a gas explosion and told residents to stay away from the area.

However, the Paris Prosecutor's Office said the cause of the explosion remains unknown and that an investigation is underway to determine the details of the incident.

Police said the fire that broke after the blast has been contained and rescue teams are searching through the rubble for survivors.

























