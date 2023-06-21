News Europe EU chief: 'No doubt' Ukraine will eventually join bloc

DPA EUROPE Published June 21,2023

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that she has "no doubt" that Ukraine will one day join the European Union (EU).



"Ukrainians tell us, when they imagine their future, they see Europe's flag flying over their cities. I have no doubt that Ukraine will be part of our union," von der Leyen said in London on Wednesday at a conference on rebuilding Ukraine.



She also said that Kiev has accelerated its reform agenda with "impressive speed and resolve."



At the same conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the reconstruction of Ukraine must be more closely linked to the process of admission to the EU.



"Above all, however, in the long term we want to help lay the groundwork for a flourishing Ukrainian economy fit for the future via the EU accession process," Baerbock said.











