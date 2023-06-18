2 injured as fight breaks out at book signing event for French far-right author Zemmour

Two people were injured on Saturday in a fight that broke out during a book signing event of far-right writer and politician Eric Zemmour in France's northwestern city of Brest.

According to local media reports, a book signing for Zemmour's "I Didn't Say My Last Word" was held at a hotel in Brest.

Reacting to Zemmour's arrival in the city, demonstrators, including anti-fascists, gathered outside the hotel.

Some demonstrators got into a fight with Zemmour's supporters as they tried to enter the hotel. The police tried to disperse the protesters with tear gas.

A window of the hotel was smashed, while demonstrators threw foreign objects at those attending the signing.

Two people were detained for attacking the hotel.

Zemmour, famous face of French far-right

Born in France in 1958 to a Jewish family of Algerian descent, Zemmour stands out with his opposition to Islam and immigration.

Zemmour, who has written books about his French identity, has created polemics over the years with his words about Islam, immigrants, Blacks and Arabs on television programs he has been a guest of.

Zemmour was a candidate in the 2022 presidential election and was eliminated in the first round. Despite participating in an election for the first time, he took 4th place with about 7% of the vote.