Finland’s conservative party announces coalition government with far-right party

Swedish People's Party chair Anna-Maja Henriksson, National Coalition Party chair Petteri Orpo, The Finns Party chair Riikka Purra and Christian Democrats chair Sari Essayah deliver a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, on June 15, 2023 /AFP

Finland's conservative party announced a deal for forming a coalition government that will include a far-right party, local media announced on Friday.

Prime Minister-designate Petteri Orpo, leader of the National Conservative Party (NCP), confirmed that the far-right Finns Party will be part of the government, according to the state-run YLE news agency.

Apart from NCP and the Finns, the Swedish People's Party (SPP) and the Christian Democrats (CD) will also be part of the government, it added.

If the deal is successful, Orpo's government is set to pursue measures such as tightening conditions for issuing foreigners permanent residence permits, boosting the number of police officers by 10%, and opening up the country's monopolized gambling sector to private businesses.

In the April 2 elections, the NCP was the top party with 20.8%, followed closely by the Finns Party with 20.1%.

The SPP and CD, both right-wing parties, won 4.3% and 4.2% of the votes, respectively.