Italian couple sues municipality for noise disturbances, awarded 50,000 euros in compensation

Italian mayors find themselves in a state of panic as they fear a surge in legal complaints following a landmark ruling by the country's highest court, which declared that noisy nightlife can pose harm to human health.

According to reports from Il Messaggero, the supreme court has ordered the Brescia city council to compensate a couple with 50,000 euros for their failure to protect them from noise disturbances.



The decision comes after a decade-long legal battle by the couple, who reside in the lively Carmine district of northern Italy, renowned for its vibrant nightlife. The couple sought the right to a "quiet life" and undisturbed rest.

The plaintiffs claimed to have endured countless sleepless nights due to the persistent and raucous behaviour of inebriated individuals in the vicinity of their home.



Recognizing the validity of their concerns, the Supreme Court upheld the lower court's ruling that the "shouts" emanating from bars and restaurants had a detrimental impact on the couple's health.

The court deemed the noise to be invasive and a violation of their right to tranquillity. This ruling has sparked apprehension among mayors of various Italian towns and cities who are now concerned about potential financial liabilities, particularly in areas where nightlife has become increasingly noisy since the onset of the Covid pandemic.







