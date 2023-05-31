EUS VON DER LEYEN PLEDGES NEW SUPPORT FOR MOLDOVA

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new package of support measures for Moldova during a visit to Chisinau on Wednesday.



"My message to the people of Moldova is that we stand by you," von der Leyen told the aspiring member of the European Union.



The new measures include lower mobile phone and data roaming charges between the EU and Moldova, €100 million ($106 million) for the country's energy system, funding for the transport system and wider economic assistance in the long term.



In recent months, there have been repeated tensions between Moscow and Chisinau.



On Tuesday, the EU imposed sanctions on seven politicians and businessmen with Moldovan or Russian citizenship, alleged to have attempted to undermine the country on behalf of Russia by planning violent demonstrations or unauthorized capital exports.



Sanctioned persons are to have their assets frozen and they are banned from travelling to and through the EU.



Von der Leyen said it is clear "how Russia is trying to destabilize Moldova with hybrid action."













