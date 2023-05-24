France bans short-haul domestic flights

A ban on short-haul flights where trains are available came into force in France on Tuesday.

The decision, which will be in effect for three years in a bid to reduce carbon emissions, was published in the Official Gazette.

The regulation bans flights where the same journey is available by train in under two-and-a-half hours.

In a statement, Transport Minister Clement Beaune praised the step, saying it is a strong symbol in the policy of reducing carbon emissions.

The change is expected to rule out flights between Paris and regional hubs such as Nantes, Lyon and Bordeaux, with connecting flights unaffected.