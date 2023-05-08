GERMANYS INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT WORSE THAN ESTIMATES IN MARCH

 Contact Us
Germany's industrial output worse than estimates in March

Published May 08,2023
Germany's industrial output shrank more than market estimates in March due to a decline in production in the automotive industry, according to official data released on Monday.

Industrial production dropped 3.4% from the prior month in March, following an upwardly revised 2.1% hike in February, the German statistical authority Destatis said in a statement.

The market forecast was a 1.3% monthly decline for March.

The manufacturing of motor vehicles and parts, Germany's largest industrial sector, plunged 6.5% from a month earlier after a surge of 6.9% in February.

"Decreases in the manufacture of machinery and equipment (minus 3.4%) and the production in construction (minus 4.6%) also accounted for a large share of the significant decrease in total production," Destatis said.

Meanwhile, energy production increased by 0.9% from the prior month.

On an annual basis, Germany's industrial production rose 1.8% in March.