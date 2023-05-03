2 dead, hundreds displaced as heavy rains hit northern Italy

At least two people were killed and hundreds of others were displaced as torrential rains hit Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region on Tuesday night, authorities said.

A man in his 80s drowned after being swept away by floods while he was riding his bicycle in Castel Bolognese, in the province of Ravenna, the town's mayor said.

Another man was found dead as firefighters searched through the debris of a collapsed house in Fontanelice, in the Bologna province, following a landslide. Another person is still missing, rescuers said.

Several hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes in the region overnight due to the floods. The army has been called in to help local firefighters, who carried out 400 interventions in the region overnight.

Some rivers in the area hit by the rain have reached dangerous levels and Italy's national rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato was forced to suspend many train services.

Roads were closed in the provinces of Bologna and Ravenna due to the landslides caused by the rain.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said on Twitter that she is closely following the situation in Emilia Romagna and has been in touch with the head of Italy's Civil Protection.

Italy has been suffering in recent years from prolonged periods of drought, but experts said that extreme weather events, like storms and floodings, are also becoming more frequent due to climate change.