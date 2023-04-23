News Europe German police detain suspect after multiple stabbings in Duisburg gym

DPA EUROPE Published April 23,2023

German police arrested a suspect on Saturday night, days after a man stabbed several people at a gym in Duisburg, the Duisburg public prosecutor's office told dpa.



The suspect is a 26-year-old, the public prosecutor's office said.



Four people were seriously injured in Tuesday's attack.



The police used surveillance camera photos to find the suspect, whom they arrested shortly after midnight, Duisburg prosecutor Jill Mc Culler said.



The suspect is due to be brought before a magistrate this Monday.



