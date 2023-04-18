EU lawmakers approve visa liberalization with Kosovo

The European Parliament on Tuesday approved visa liberalization with Kosovo, the EU institution announced in a statement.

"Citizens of Kosovo will be allowed to travel to the EU, and EU citizens to go to Kosovo, without requesting a visa, for periods of up to 90 days in any 180-day period," the statement explained.

The new rules will enter into force once the bloc's new electronic visitor system, the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), goes fully operational or by Jan. 1, 2024 the latest.

With the approval for Kosovo, the same travel requirements will be applied in the Schengen area for all visitors from the Western Balkans, a region the EU is trying maintain strong ties with.

The decision "enables the people of Kosovo to easily travel, visit relatives and do business in the EU," said Dutch EU lawmaker Thijs Reuten, the issue's rapporteur.

He stressed the visa liberalization is "milestone" that paves the way "for the future and ever-closer cooperation between the EU and Kosovo."

The European Parliament's endorsement completes the visa liberalization process with Kosovo as EU ministers in charge of home affairs gave the green light in March.