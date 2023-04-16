French far-right veteran Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalised

Jean-Marie Le Pen , the former far-right leader in France, suffered a " mild heart attack " and was taken to hospital on Saturday, a close source said.

" Jean-Marie Le Pen has been hospitalised in a public institution in the Paris region. His family and friends are concerned but calm," the 94-year-old's advisor Lorrain de Saint Affrique said, confirming a story run by Le Point news magazine.

Le Pen remains "conscious," he added.

Le Pen, father of current far-right leader Marine Le Pen, has been hospitalised several times in recent years.

In February 2022, Le Pen senior was hospitalised after suffering a "minor" stroke.







