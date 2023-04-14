News Europe Railway strike in Italy leads to cancellations and delays

Railway strike in Italy leads to cancellations and delays

DPA EUROPE Published April 14,2023 Subscribe

Due to a nationwide strike by Italy's state railway company FS on Friday, trains were delayed or cancelled until late afternoon, the Italian ANSA news agency reported.



Trenitalia, a subsidiary of FS, had announced "significant impact on rail traffic" due to walkouts.



Passengers crowded railway stations and platforms, hopelessly waiting for trains.



Workers criticized a "massive deterioration in their working conditions," and a lack of safety at work, like increasing attacks on staff, according to a joint statement by the largest railway unions.



"Since the end of the pandemic phase, the working conditions of all railway employees as well as those of the cleaning companies have deteriorated." Workers also demanded a "better balance in shift planning that considers a better work-life balance."



































