2 London police officers sacked over discriminatory WhatsApp messages

Two serving London Metropolitan Police officers were dismissed from their jobs on Friday over discriminatory messages they shared in a WhatsApp group, including some about British celebrity Katie Price's disabled son.

The "discriminatory and offensive" messages included some that made fun of Price's 20-year-old son, Harvey, who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome and autism. The other victim of the offensive messages was a junior officer at the police force.

The dismissal decision comes after a total of eight former and serving officers were found guilty at a hearing on Thursday. Six of the defendants had already resigned or were dismissed and with the decision taken on Friday, none of the eight are in the police department any longer.

Some of the messages "applauded sexual violence against women," the court in central London heard.

Commander Jon Savell, head of the Metropolitan Police's professionalism command, said: "I was repulsed and ashamed to read the deeply offensive messages sent by these officers and I utterly condemn their behavior. I am deeply sorry to those who have been the subject of such awful disgusting messages. This is another painful day for us. We know there are more uncomfortable days to come as we turn over the stones and uncover others who corrupt our integrity."

The hearing found that Glynn Rees and Dave Selway breached the police standards of professional behavior in relation to equality and diversity; authority, respect and courtesy; challenging and reporting improper conduct and discreditable conduct.

An investigation into the WhatsApp messages was launched in March 2021. More than 6,000 messages had been sent in just under two years. Many of these included highly offensive comments about a number of communities and individuals, including colleagues.

The officers were served with misconduct notices in April 2021 and placed on restricted duties immediately afterwards. Five of them resigned before the hearing and one had already been dismissed for an unrelated matter.

The Metropolitan Police said the officers will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.