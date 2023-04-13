FRANCES HOSTING OF PKK TERRORISTS BEST EXAMPLE OF HYPOCRISY IN COUNTER-TERRORISM: TÜRKIYE

France's hosting of PKK terrorists 'best example of hypocrisy' in counter-terrorism: Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday condemned France for hosting ringleaders of the YPG/PKK terror group, saying it is "best example of hypocrisy" in the fight against terrorism.

"The PKK is on the EU terror list. It has been recognized as a terrorist organization. It is also a terrorist organization in France. Unfortunately, in France, senators and deputies come together with these terrorists, the representatives of the bloody terrorist organization. They give rewards.''

"This is the best example of hypocrisy in the fight against terrorism," Çavuşoğlu said at a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in the capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu's remarks came a day after a French deputy shared a photo on Twitter with YPG representative in France.

"They call them terrorists on one hand and support them on the other. This is not only happening in France but also in the US. Moreover, their support is not limited to this level," he added.