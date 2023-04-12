Bulgaria reiterates support for Bosnia’s EU bid

Bulgaria on Wednesday reiterated its support for Bosnia and Herzegovina's EU bid and Euro-Atlantic integration, local media reported on Wednesday.

"Sofia and Sarajevo share common views on almost all matters of security and development in Southeastern Europe and with respect to bilateral relations," Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov said following his meeting with Bosnian counterpart Elmedin Konakovic in the Bulgarian capital, according to state-run BTA news agency.

"The two countries have no outstanding issues between them," he said.

Bulgaria wishes to serve as an advocate for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the European Commission and the European Council, Milkov said.

He finally drew attention to the bilateral trade volume between the two countries, which almost doubled in the last decade.



























