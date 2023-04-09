News Europe Two siblings found dead in suspected homicide in southern Germany

DPA EUROPE Published April 09,2023

Two siblings were found dead in an apartment in the south-western German town of Hockenheim on Sunday, according to authorities.



The children were seven and nine years old, police said.



Police said they arrested a 43-year-old relative at the scene on suspicion of homicide.



A police spokesman declined to comment on whether that person was the mother of the children.



The bodies of the two children will be autopsied on Tuesday, according to police.



No further details about the children have been released.



Forensic teams were at the scene to collect evidence.



Hockenheim is located some 100 kilometres south of Frankfurt.











