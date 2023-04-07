French prosecutors ask for trial of 14 people over 2020 killing of teacher

French prosecutors called for the trial of 14 people over the killing of schoolteacher Samuel Paty in 2020, local media reported on Friday.

Two adults face complicity charges in the terrorist murder as six other adults and six minors under the age of 18 face lesser charges, said private broadcaster RTL France.

Of the juveniles, a 15-years old girl will be charged with false accusation, while five others, aged 13-15 at the time of the attack, will be charged with membership in a gang planning violence.

National anti-terror judicial authorities will review the evidence and decide whether or not to proceed with some or all of the charges, the broadcaster noted.

Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old secondary school teacher, was killed on Oct. 16, 2020, in Paris' northwestern suburb of Eragny Val-d'oise .















