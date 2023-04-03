Russia takes over UN Security Council presidency amid anger, criticism

Russia, one of the five veto powers at the 15-member UN Security Council, has assumed the rotating presidency of the UN body amid anger and criticism from Ukraine and its allies.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield told reporters on Monday that Russia's presidency, which started on April,1 was like an "April Fool's joke".

"We expect that they will behave professionally," she said.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia hit back at critics at a press conference and said that "as long as the current world at the UN Security Council stands, there will be no change in the rules of procedure".

"We do not abuse the prerogatives of presidency," he added.

Nebenzia also said that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will travel to New York on April 24 to chair a meeting at the UN Security Council.

When asked whether Lavrov will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his trip, Nebenzia said that if such meeting was requested by the US and that there was willingness, the Russian minister would meet his American counterpart.



















