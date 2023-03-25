Germany, EU strike deal on use of combustion engines

Germany and the EU have reached an agreement to end a lingering dispute over the future of vehicles with combustion engines.

"Vehicles with internal combustion engines can still be newly registered after 2035 if they fill up exclusively with CO2-neutral fuels," German Transport Minister Volker Wissing announced on Twitter on Saturday.

He said the agreement would "secure opportunities for Europe by retaining important options for climate-neutral and affordable mobility."

Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president for the European Green Deal, also confirmed the deal.

"We have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars," he tweeted.

"We will work now on getting the CO2-standards for cars regulation adopted as soon as possible, and the (European) Commission will follow-up swiftly with the necessary legal steps," he added.