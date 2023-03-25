 Contact Us
News Europe Germany, EU strike deal on use of combustion engines

Germany, EU strike deal on use of combustion engines

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published March 25,2023
Subscribe
GERMANY, EU STRIKE DEAL ON USE OF COMBUSTION ENGINES
German Transport Minister Volker Wissing (AA Photo)

Germany and the EU have reached an agreement to end a lingering dispute over the future of vehicles with combustion engines.

"Vehicles with internal combustion engines can still be newly registered after 2035 if they fill up exclusively with CO2-neutral fuels," German Transport Minister Volker Wissing announced on Twitter on Saturday.

He said the agreement would "secure opportunities for Europe by retaining important options for climate-neutral and affordable mobility."

Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president for the European Green Deal, also confirmed the deal.

"We have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars," he tweeted.

"We will work now on getting the CO2-standards for cars regulation adopted as soon as possible, and the (European) Commission will follow-up swiftly with the necessary legal steps," he added.