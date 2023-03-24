Several injured after car strikes pedestrians in Cologne

Several people were injured when a car rammed into pedestrians at a parking lot of Cologne Bonn Airport, local media reported on Friday.

The 57-year-old suspect was arrested and transported to a local hospital, a police spokesman told reporters at the scene, adding that he was believed to have mental problems.

Most of the injuries were minor, and not life-threatening, public broadcaster WDR reported.

Two police officers were also slightly injured as the suspect resisted arrest, according to the report.