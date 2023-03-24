Israeli premier meets UK’s Sunak in London amid protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak met on Friday in London amid a huge protest against Israel and its premier.

Hundreds of protesters gathered opposite Downing Street as the prime ministers met. They chanted slogans against Israel and Netanyahu and criticized Britain for hosting the Israeli premier.

On Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen signed the 2030 Roadmap for Israel-UK Bilateral Relations.

"The 2030 Roadmap will deepen cooperation across tech, research and development, security and cyber," said a Foreign Office statement.