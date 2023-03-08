U.S., EU CRITICIZE GEORGIAS FOREIGN AGENTS LAW THAT SPARKED PROTESTS

Protesters brandishing a European Union flag brace as they are sprayed by a water canon during clashes with riot police near the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi on March 7, 2023. (AFP)

The U.S. and European Union added their voices to a growing chorus of condemnation against a controversial newly adopted law in the South Caucasus nation of Georgia on foreign agents which sparked protests in the capital Tbilisi.

There is "a feeling of deep concern because of the potential implications of this draft law," said State Department spokesman Ned Price at a press briefing.

He said the draft law would strike at some of the very rights that are central to the aspirations of the people of Georgia.

Price said the U.S. stands with all of those who are peacefully exercising their right to assemble, to have their voices heard, to speak freely and to hold their own governments accountable.

"Right now we're seeing some of those clear voices, those loud voices drowned out by tear gas, by efforts to suppress that peaceful exercise of freedom of assembly. That's of concern to us," he added.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the new law is incompatible with EU values and standards and goes against Georgia's stated objective of joining the bloc.

"This is a very bad development for Georgia and its people," Borrell said in a statement.

On Tuesday, approval of the draft law on "Transparency of Foreign Influence" led to demonstrations in the capital.

Police used tear gas and water cannons against those who gathered near the parliament building to protest the law.

The law requires individuals, civil society organizations and media outlets to register with the Justice Ministry as "agents of foreign influence" if they receive at least 20% of their funds from abroad. It imposes additional reporting requirements, inspections and administrative and criminal liability including up to five years in prison for any violations.

Demonstrators reacted strongly to the approval of the bill submitted by the People's Power Party. Opposition parties argue that the law in question is anti-democratic.