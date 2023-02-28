German police report two dead after fire and arrest in Stuttgart

Two people died after the arrest of an armed man and a fire in the south-western German city of Stuttgart. Both succumbed to their injuries in hospital, a police spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday evening.



In the afternoon, there had been a large-scale police operation. Rescue workers from the fire brigade are said to have first noticed the fire by chance and the man in the area of the entrance to the house.



The suspect was carrying a knife, a police spokesman said. He is said to be connected to the fire in a flat in which a woman and a man were seriously injured. There was initially no information on the exact connections.









