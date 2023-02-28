Death toll at 66 from migrant shipwreck off southern Italy

The death toll rose to 66 from a shipwreck carrying migrants on a wooden boat off southern Italy, media reports said late Tuesday.

Of the two most recent bodies recovered, one belonged to a child that was 2 and an adult man, said public broadcaster, RAI.

It noted that 20 children are among the 66 victims and there are still dozens who are still missing.

RAI reiterated that the Catholic Church and its affiliated news outlet heavily criticize the government that they held responsible for the tragedy.

In a related development, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said: "This tragedy pains us deeply and calls on our conscience to act to stop such dangerous crossings and find concrete responses to the migration issue," when he spoke at a parliamentary hearing about the disaster, according to the ANSA news agency.

"It is clear that this can only be done with decisive action by the EU and strong synergy with the countries of transit," he said.















