Austria expresses full solidarity with Türkiye after deadly quakes

Austrian Foreign Minister on Saturday voiced full solidarity with Türkiye after deadly earthquakes earlier this month.

"Our hearts go out to all the families who have suffered, who have lost loved ones," Alexander Schallenberg told Anadolu on Saturday during the Munich Security Conference.

"This is a catastrophe, and there's one thing which is needed, and it's full solidarity. The Turkish people can count on us, our solidarity," Schallenberg stressed.

He noted that Austria had sent search and rescue teams to Türkiye immediately after the Feb. 6 earthquakes and provided humanitarian assistance for victims.

The Austrian top diplomat said foreign ministers of EU member states would discuss further support to Türkiye at a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

"I believe that we are all aware that this is a real catastrophe for Türkiye, for the Syrian people, for the people in Türkiye," Schallenberg said.

"And I believe it's up for us Europeans, as neighbors, to show our solidarity, and to help the people in need now."

More than 39,000 people have been killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to official figures.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş province and struck 10 other provinces — Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Şanlıurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

In neighboring Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured.