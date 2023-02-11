WWII bomb detonates in UK before being disarmed

A World War II bomb found in eastern England detonated before it was disarmed, police said Friday.

The unexploded bomb which was found in Great Yarmouth, detonated, that causedloud blast.

"The device exploded during slow burn out work to disarm the remaining explosives," Norfolk police said in a statement.

However, there has been no reports of any injuries or casualties due to the unexpected explosion.

"As previously stated, there was always a risk of unintended detonation which is why those mitigation measures had been put in place throughout the operation," Norfolk Constabulary's Assistant Chief Constable Nick Davison said in the statement.

"Thankfully, all personnel have been accounted for and agencies are coming together to assess damage to the river wall," he added.