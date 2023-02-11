News Europe Hundreds march in Dresden to counter far-right rally marking bombing

Hundreds march in Dresden to counter far-right rally marking bombing

DPA EUROPE Published February 11,2023 Subscribe

Hundreds of people in the German city of Dresden attended a rally opposing a demonstration by far-right extremists to mark the anniversary of the city's firebombing during World War II.



People attending the counter-rally posted placards along the route of the far-right march and blasted music as the extremists set off from the city's central train station.



Dresden was destroyed in three nights of bombing and the ensuring firestorm by British and US forces on February 13, 1945, in which 25,000 died, according to historians. Far-right extremists call this a war crime, relativizing German responsibility for World War II.



There were isolated sit-in blockades at the protests, and some organizers were carried away or persuaded to leave, according to a Dresden police spokesperson.



Large groups of police officers provided security at the far-right march.



So far, the event has been peaceful, a police spokesperson said on the sidelines of the rally. There were nine criminal charges, with two people on the far-right march charged with the use of symbols associated with unconstitutional organizations, due to their tattoos.









