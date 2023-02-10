Building nuclear power plants in Denmark 'simply a no-go': Minister

Denmark's climate minister on Friday categorically rejected the option of building nuclear power plants in the country, calling it "simply a no-go."

"Traditional nuclear power in Denmark is simply a no-go," Lars Aagaard said in response to the right-wing opposition's demands for the country to explore nuclear energy.

"With the knowledge I have about costs and options, that is, what it will require in terms of political discussions, authority capacity building, designation of areas, and electricity infrastructure, I perceive it as completely off the table for Denmark."

Aagaard, who represents the Moderate party in Denmark's three-party ruling coalition, said nuclear energy is not economically feasible for the Danish economy, given the fact that the "sun and wind are cheaper."

The construction of nuclear power plants will take longer as compared to the contemporary sources that Denmark uses for its energy needs, he added.

According to report by 16 scientists published last year, power generated from nuclear plants built in Western Europe costs nearly twice as much as electricity from wind farms and solar plants.

The report concluded with the statement that nuclear power is "too expensive and slow."