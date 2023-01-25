British protesters attach 'polling station sign' to Buckingham Palace’s railing

In this file photo taken on September 9, 2022 Britain's King Charles III greets the members of the public in the crowd upon his arrival at Buckingham Palace in London. (AFP File Photo)

Two protesters attached "a polling station sign" to the railings of Buckingham Palace in "the first in a series of protests against the coronation of King Charles III, according to an anti-monarchy campaign group on Wednesday.

"At around 8am this morning the two activists attached the 2 metre (7-foot) sign to the gates, declaring Buckingham Palace a polling station as part of the campaign's demand for a public vote on the future of the monarchy," the Republic group said in a statement.

It added that it is the first protest against the coronation and the group applied to police to hold a peaceful rally May 6 in London when the Charles coronation will be held.

"We want to drive home the need for a vote on the future of the monarchy. We should be able to decide, do we want Charles or a choice?" Graham Smith asked in the statement on behalf of the group.

The anti-monarchy campaign group also urged Brits to put up their own "polling station signs" around the UK at 6 p.m. every Tuesday.