British protesters attach 'polling station sign' to Buckingham Palace’s railing

Two protesters attached "a polling station sign" to the railings of Buckingham Palace in "the first in a series of protests against the coronation of King Charles III, according to an anti-monarchy campaign group on Wednesday.
"At around 8am this morning the two activists attached the 2 metre (7-foot) sign to the gates, declaring Buckingham Palace a polling station as part of the campaign's demand for a public vote on the future of the monarchy," the Republic group said in a statement.
It added that it is the first protest against the coronation and the group applied to police to hold a peaceful rally May 6 in London when the Charles coronation will be held.
"We want to drive home the need for a vote on the future of the monarchy. We should be able to decide, do we want Charles or a choice?" Graham Smith asked in the statement on behalf of the group.
The anti-monarchy campaign group also urged Brits to put up their own "polling station signs" around the UK at 6 p.m. every Tuesday.