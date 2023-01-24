France brings home more mothers and children from Syria

France repatriated an additional 32 children and 15 mothers from camps in north-eastern Syria, the French Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.



Social services will take care of the children, while the adults were handed over to judicial authorities. France had already brought several mothers and children from Syrian camps to France in July and October.



According to the French anti-terror prosecutor's office, the women are between 19 and 56 years old.



An arrest warrant was issued for seven of them. They will be brought before a magistrate on Tuesday. The eight others were taken into police custody.



Germany has also repatriated women and children from the same Syrian region several times. The area is controlled by Syrian Kurds.



Tens of thousands of former supporters of the terrorist militia Daesh and their family members are still in camps there, often under catastrophic humanitarian conditions.



The relatives' organization Collectif des Familles Unies, which brings together relatives of children brought back from Syria in France, praised the action on Twitter.



However, there are about 100 more French children in the Syrian camps, all of whom must be brought back, the group said.



