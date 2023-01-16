Christine Lambrecht resigns as German defence minister

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war.



Lambrecht said in a statement Monday that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying that "months of media focus on my person" had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany's security policy.



"The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground," she said.



































