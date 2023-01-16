 Contact Us
News Europe Christine Lambrecht resigns as German defence minister

Christine Lambrecht resigns as German defence minister

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following persistent criticism of her handling of military modernization programs and the country’s arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Agencies and A News EUROPE
Published January 16,2023
Subscribe
CHRISTINE LAMBRECHT RESIGNS AS GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht speaks during her address as she visits the Marder fighting vehicle company of the Armoured Infantry Brigade 37 taking part in NATO's high-readiness task force in Marienberg, Germany. (REUTERS File Photo)

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war.

Lambrecht said in a statement Monday that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying that "months of media focus on my person" had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany's security policy.

"The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground," she said.