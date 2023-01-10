Public transport workers set to strike in France

Workers of French state-owned public transport operator RAPT will stage a two-day strike starting Thursday evening.

The CGT union said the protest for higher wages will run until Saturday morning, according to a report by daily Le Figaro.

In a statement on Jan. 4 addressed to Jean Castex, the former prime minister who now heads the RAPT, the union said "all staff, of all categories, and in all departments" will take part in the protest, the report said.

The union said wage hikes given last year did take into account that "the value point of salaries has been frozen for almost more than 10 years."

The group is demanding a raise of €300 ($322), the report said.

A previous RATP strike in November caused major disruptions, leading to fears that a similar situation could be seen this time around as well.







