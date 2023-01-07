News Europe Woman in Germany gets purse back after more than 40 years

Published January 07,2023

More than 40 years after losing her purse, a woman from the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate has got it back, including her old passport and many photos - but without any money.



The purse was recently found during work on the roof of the church in the town of Bad Dürkheim, Dean Stefan Kuntz announced on Friday.



The owner, who now lives in Bonn, was traced on the basis of the documents.



The woman had left the purse in a telephone booth in 1981 when she was 16 years old. Someone must have taken the purse and hidden it in the church, which was being renovated at the time, Kuntz said.



























