Greece island rattled by strong earthquake, felt in Athens

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook the island of Evia in central Greece on Wednesday and was felt in Athens, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the fire brigade and local authorities.

The tremor, with a depth of about 10 kilometres, struck around 1224 GMT in the wider area of Messapia.

"It was felt very strongly... and lasted long," Messapia Mayor George Psathas told Skai radio.

Another tremor with a magnitude of 3.6 followed, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Seismologists told Greek media that the area had been hit by earthquakes about 20 years ago.

Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serious damage.























