EU chief, UK premier discuss sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war on Thursday.

"Happy to exchange with Rishi Sunak on our continued close coordination on support to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia," Von der Leyen said on Twitter. "We will also push for ambitious G7 and G20 agendas."

"On IE/NI (Ireland/Northern Ireland) Protocol, we concur on the importance of working together to agree on solutions," she added.

The protocol is an addendum to the Brexit withdrawal agreement that aligns Northern Ireland with the EU on customs issues.



