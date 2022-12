Turkish family grapples with grief after murder of loved one

Ersin Genc is waiting for the murderer of his brother to be found as soon as possible as the family grapples with grief in wake of their loss.

University student Akin Genc, 20, was killed Thursday in an armed attack on the way home from school in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb of Paris.

He was found shot in the head on a side street about 200 meters (656 feet) from his home. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

Ersin Genc told Anadolu Agency that the pain the family has experienced is indescribable but stressed that his brother and family had no animosity toward anyone.

He said his brother, who was studying at an architecture school in Paris, was a successful student without any bad habits.

"He was a child like an angel. From school to home, from home to school, he did nothing but study on the weekends," he said.

He said that the investigation is ongoing and the family expects the murderer to be found as soon as possible.

Akin Genc will be laid to rest in the Turkish province of Trabzon after procedures are completed.