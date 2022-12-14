Majority of Europeans approve of EU support for Ukraine: European Parliament

The vast majority of Europeans approve of the EU's support to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian war, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

A total of 74% of EU citizens approve the bloc's approach to the Russia-Ukraine war, the European Parliament said Wednesday in a press release.

In addition, 72% of respondents believe their country has benefited from being an EU member.

The survey, which was conducted between Oct. 12 and Nov. 7, found that the highest support levels were shown in Sweden (97%), Finland (95%), the Netherlands (93%), Portugal (92%), and Denmark (92%).

Meanwhile, the support for the sanctions against Russia and military or humanitarian support to Ukraine is at 73%.

Welcoming the results of the survey, EU Parliament's head Roberta Metsola said: "Russian aggression has caused terrible human suffering and massive destruction. The courage and resilience of Ukrainians in the face of terror is impressive."

"The best response and support we as European Union can give is European solidarity and European unity. Ukrainians can count on the unwavering support of the European Parliament," Metsola added.

Because of the war and its consequences, close to two-thirds of EU citizens, 65%, believe that their life will change - a four percentage point increase compared to April/May, according to the survey.

The Autumn 2022 Eurobarometer was carried out in all 27 EU Member States via face-to-face interviews with 26,443 participants.