Finland braces for rolling power cuts this winter

Finland is preparing for the possibility of power cuts during cold snaps this winter, having stopped electricity imports from Russia over the Ukraine invasion and facing persistent technical problems at its new domestic nuclear power plant.

On Friday, power company Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) announced another delay to the startup of production from its Olkiluoto 3 reactor, with a capacity equal to about 14% of total Finnish electricity consumption.

"The risk of running into a power shortage on a cold winter's day has increased because the commissioning of Olkiluoto 3 is delayed," national grid operator Fingrid said in a statement, referring to the nuclear plant.

THREE PHASES OF AN ELECTRICITY SHORTAGE

The grid operator and the Finnish ministry of economic affairs and employment will inform citizens of the situation in three phases:

Stage one begins when forecasts indicate a "possible" shortage in the near future.

Stage two, or "high risk", begins when all power production available in Finland is in use, and no more electricity can be obtained from neighbouring countries.

Stage three, "electricity shortage", when production and imports are not enough to cover consumption, and Fingrid needs to disconnect consumers to maintain the stability of the system.

COLD WEATHER POWER SHORTAGE

Temperatures in Finland's populous south could fall to minus 13 degrees Celsius later this week (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit), forecasts showed, while minimums in January and February can plunge as low as minus 30 degrees.

TWO-HOUR BLACKOUTS

Shortages are most likely to occur during peak consumption in the morning and late afternoon, and power companies can introduce rotating blackouts that leave consumers and businesses without electricity for up to two hours, the government said.

Fingrid will know a day before at 1730 local time (1530 GMT) if a power shortage looks likely, and its central control room will first ask all power market participants to maximise their production and minimise consumption.

NIGHT-BEFORE WARNINGS

Warnings of looming shortages could be announced to end users between two and 15 hours before their expected occurrence.

If warnings do not help, local power providers will inform clients of blackouts between one and four hours before they are due to begin, the government said.

EXCEPTIONS APPLY

Certain infrastructure that is considered critical, such as hospitals, railways and telecommunication towers used by authorities, will be exempt from blackouts and should remain operational at all times, Fingrid said.





