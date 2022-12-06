Macron criticizes ‘scare scenarios’ regarding possible power cuts in France

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized "scare scenarios" Tuesday regarding the energy crisis.

"This debate is absurd," Macron as he arrived at a EU-Western Balkans Summit in Albania. The role of public authorities and public companies is not to "spread fear, nor to govern by fear."

"The role of the government, ministers and operators is to work to provide energy," he said. "It's not to start scaring people with absurd scenarios."

Macron insisted that France is a "big country with a great energy model, which is able to hold up this winter despite the war" in Ukraine.

He added that French electrical operator EDF's job is to run power stations and the government's work is to plan.

"Scare scenarios are not for me," said Macron.

The comments follow French electricity network, RTE, warning of power cuts during the winter.

It said in a report late last month that France may face network strain because of an ongoing energy crisis, weather conditions and the launch date of nuclear power stations.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin made similar statements during an interview on Franceinfo broadcasting channel earlier in the day.

"Let us not scare the French people, it is not certain that power cuts will occur," said Darmanin. "If everyone saves energy, we will eventually overcome this."

He said the government has been working to identify those with special conditions, including ones using respiratory devices at home.

"Already 4,000 people have been identified and will be protected," Darmanin insisted, noting that emergency plans have been made for exceptional situations.

A spokesman for electricity network distributer, Enedis, said Monday that patients with high vital risks will not be "prioritized" in case of power cuts but they will be notified two days in advance by the company.



